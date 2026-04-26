TMC MP Yusuf Pathan voted in the Gujarat local body elections in Vadodara, emphasising development-driven politics. He said Gujarat's citizens have consistently supported development-oriented governance and commented on TMC's strength in West Bengal.

Yusuf Pathan Votes, Emphasises Development

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan on Sunday cast his vote along with his family in Vadodara in the Gujarat local body elections, emphasising the importance of voting and development-driven politics.

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Addressing mediapersons after casting his vote, Pathan said that voting is a fundamental democratic right and must be exercised responsibly. "Voting is everyone's right, and it should be exercised wisely. Votes have been cast for development. People are aware of the development works that have taken place in Gujarat. Gujarat has always chosen development," he said.

He further added that voters in the state have consistently supported development-oriented governance. "Gujarat's vigilant citizens always vote for development," Pathan said.

On Party Strength and Voter Turnout

Commenting on political party strength in different states, he said, "TMC won't go anywhere for 40-50 years because its cadre works there (in West Bengal)."

Referring to voter turnout figures, Pathan also remarked, "This voting percentage has happened due to the removal of 91-92 lakh voters, but if we add them back, the voting percentage will remain 80-81%. There's no miracle in this."

CM Bhupendra Patel's Appeal for 100% Voting

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-government institutions. He requested all the voters of the state to vote enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy.

In his message to the citizens, CM Patel said that voting in a democracy is not only a right but also a sacred duty as a citizen. He said that every vote will further boost the overall development of the villages, talukas, districts, and cities of the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to all the voters of the state to reach their polling stations and vote, and also motivate their family members, friends, and neighbours to vote. He has called upon everyone to make this grand festival of democracy a success by taking a pledge of "100 per cent voting".

The Chief Minister has made a heartfelt appeal to everyone to vote in this election of local self-government institutions to build a developed India and a developed Gujarat.

Election Scope and Vote Counting

The elections are being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Over 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats have also gone to the polls.

The counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)