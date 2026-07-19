TMC MP Derek O'Brien wrote to PM Modi urging an All-Party Meeting on the 'draconian' Delimitation Bill and FCRA Amendment Bill. He accused the Centre of using 'cloak and dagger tactics' and bypassing parliamentary rules.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday urged the Centre to convene an All-Party Meeting to discuss the Delimitation Bill and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA), 2026, terming them "draconian."

Concerns over 'Draconian' Delimitation Bill

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Derek O'Brien raised doubts over the Centre stating that the government may include the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha, despite the proposed legislation not being included in the List of Business. He urged the Centre to refrain from using "cloak and dagger tactics" to introduce the Delimitation Bill in Parliament.

He wrote, "Any legislation related to delimitation has not been included in the parliamentary bulletin listing government business to be taken up during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, given your government's dubious record of mocking parliamentary rules of procedure and conventions, we are cynical about your intentions."

"Delimitation concerns the very structure of India's polity and the future of our democracy. The Union government must refrain from using cloak-and-dagger tactics while introducing such a vital piece of legislation. It is important to note that the Union introduced the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Delimitation Bill on April 16, 2026, in Lok Sabha. On April 17, the Bill failed to get the two-thirds majority and was negatived," the TMC MP added.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposes an increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850 and the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures. The Bill was defeated after gaining 298 votes in April.

FCRA Amendment Criticised

Further, O'Brien alleged that the proposed amendment to the FCRA seeks to establish "excessive executive control" over the work of several NGOs and other organisations. "The FCRA Bill risks weakening and destroying institutions that have served India's poorest and marginalised communities for decades in the education and health sector. This includes 54,000 educational institutions administered by the Christian community. nurturing six crore students, from all communities, every year, across the nation. The Bill seeks to establish excessive executive control over many organisations doing great work for the upliftment of society. Internationally reputed organisations doing yeoman charitable work will also be adversely affected with this proposed draconian legislation. Also, Articles 19 and 26 of our great Constitution must be protected," the letter read.

All-Party Meeting Demanded

Demanding an All-Party Meeting, he added, "Prime Minister, before your government indulges in more cowboy legislation -like the Farm Bills, which later had to be repealed - I urge you to convene an All-Party Meeting at the earliest."

Background on Legislation and Parliament Session

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in the country. The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 20, and the agenda includes two legacy Bills: the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced earlier this year, and the long-standing Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 15 December, 2025 and referred to a Joint Committee. (ANI)