TMC MP Mitali Bag slammed the BJP, claiming it has reached its 'end stage' and is attacking people in West Bengal. She alleged the EC is a BJP agent and that her car was attacked by BJP workers, an act TMC blamed on Amit Shah.

TMC MP from Arambagh Mitali Bag on Wednesday criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it has reached its end stage, and that's why it is attacking the people in West Bengal. "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are scared. The Election Commission is working as an agent in West Bengal. Despite extreme CRPF and security arrangements, voters are being beaten. They are selectively attacking the TMC workers. The BJP has reached its end stage; that is why it is doing all this. The public has the right to vote. There's no need to scare the voters. Why should the voters be afraid? They attacked men, women, and kids of villages. What has happened to the BJP? " she said.

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Earlier, Bag cast her vote while sitting on a wheelchair in Hooghly during the second phase of polling in the Assembly elections 2026. Earlier on Monday, in a Facebook live, Bag claimed that her car was attacked during campaigning and alleged that the BJP workers are responsible for the attack.

TMC Alleges Attack on MP's Convoy

TMC accused the BJP of attacking Bag's convoy when she was on her way to attend Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh. Sharing Mitali Bag's video, TMC said, "Amit Shah threatened our leaders and party workers that anyone who steps out of their house would be hanged upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon. Our MP, Mitali Bag, an elected female representative from the Scheduled Caste community, was brutally and dastardly attacked by BJP lumpens and thugs. Her car was vandalised. Her windshield was smashed. Shards of glass pierced her body. Hear her writhe in agony."

"This is an attempt on the life of an elected Member of Parliament. Amit Shah issued the order from the stage. His lumpens carried it out on the street. The chain of command is direct. The responsibility is his. This is the extent to which the BJP is willing to go when defeat stares them in the face. Violence. Blood. An attack on a woman. An attack on a Scheduled Caste representative. In broad daylight. Without shame," the post read.

High-Stakes West Bengal Polls

The high-stakes electoral contest in West Bengal sees the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aiming to retain power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is making strong efforts to expand its presence in the state. These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations. There are 8,845 all-women-managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 "model" polling stations. There will be webcasting for all 41,001 polling stations.

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 89.99% till 5 pm on Wednesday in the second phase of polling for the assembly elections. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)