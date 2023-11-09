Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of 'egregious breach' of rules

    Moitra responded to claims by Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, who alleged that Lokpal had recommended a CBI probe against her. She asserted that the action was driven by external forces.

    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has raised serious concerns about the functioning of the Lok Sabha, alleging a "total breakdown of all due process and rules." In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, she criticized his "inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints." Moitra's accusations stem from the media's access to the Ethics Committee's draft report on the cash-for-query scandal. The report reportedly recommends her expulsion from the Lok Sabha due to alleged sharing of login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

    She pointed out that a channel owned by the Adani Group had access to the draft report, which she deemed a "very serious breach of Rule 275(2)" within the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. Moitra also highlighted her previous allegations against the Adani Group for corporate fraud and breach of financial and securities regulations.

    Disturbing act: UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital

    Moitra emphasized that she feels targeted for speaking out against the conglomerate and expressed shock that a channel owned by the Adani Group had access to a confidential Committee report. She labeled this situation as an "egregious breach" of the rules.

    The allegations against Moitra revolve around the sharing of her login credentials with the businessman, who used them to post questions related to the conglomerate. Moitra defended herself, stating that she shared the credentials for his staff to type out her questions and vehemently denied any acceptance of bribes.

    Supreme Court issues directions for swift resolution of criminal cases against MP and MLAs

    Additionally, Moitra's appearance before the panel on November 2 turned contentious, as she claimed the panel's chairperson, BJP leader Vinod Sonkar, asked unethical and personal questions. Sonkar countered that she used unparliamentary language towards him and the panel.

