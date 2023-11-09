Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court issues directions for swift resolution of criminal cases against MP and MLAs

    The court will continue to deliberate on the second request regarding the imposition of an electoral ban on convicted individuals. The petition also sought to minimize adjournments, permitting them only in rare and exceptional circumstances, and urged for the cancellation of bail in cases of unjustifiable delays.

    Supreme Court issues directions for swift resolution of criminal cases against MP and MLAs AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Thursday (November 9) instructed High Courts to take suo moto action for the swift resolution of pending cases against elected legislators, both Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) from their respective states.

    The Chief Justices of these High Courts have been tasked with overseeing the progress in resolving these cases.The court's decision came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that advocated the establishment of special courts dedicated to handling criminal cases involving public servants and members of the judiciary.

    Telangana Election 2023: IT officials raid Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy's residences, offices

    The PIL emphasized the need to conclude these cases within one year and to permanently disqualify convicted individuals from holding positions in legislative, executive, or judicial bodies.

    The PIL highlighted data from High Courts, revealing that a staggering 5,175 cases against MPs and MLAs remain unresolved, with 2,116 of them pending for at least five years. On the first request made by the petitioners, the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, delegated the responsibility to the respective High Courts in the states where these cases are being heard to monitor the proceedings, as framing uniform guidelines proved to be challenging.

    The court will continue to deliberate on the second request regarding the imposition of an electoral ban on convicted individuals. The petition also sought to minimize adjournments, permitting them only in rare and exceptional circumstances, and urged for the cancellation of bail in cases of unjustifiable delays.

    Trial courts have been instructed not to adjourn cases unless absolutely necessary.This plea stems from a 2015 Supreme Court judgment that stressed the need for expeditious trials for sitting MPs and MLAs who face charges. The court mandated that such trials should be concluded within one year from the date of framing charges, with a preference for day-to-day proceedings.

    Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu forces schools to shutdown in 5 districts

    In cases where extraordinary circumstances prevent adherence to this timeline, a report must be submitted to the Chief Justice of the respective High Court, explaining the reasons for the delay.In compliance with a prior Supreme Court order, various High Courts had reported the number of pending cases against MPs and MLAs as of December 2018 and November 2022.

    Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of such pending cases, with 992 in 2018, and 1,377 in 2022, including 719 that had languished for over five years. Other large states, such as Bihar, also reported a significant number of pending cases, with 546 in November, of which 381 had been unresolved for more than five years.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt vkp

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt

    Vote for Congress will give Vitamin for 'Aurangzebs': Himanta Biswa Sarma in Madhya Pradesh election speech

    Vote for Congress = Vitamin for 'Aurangzebs': Himanta Biswa Sarma in Madhya Pradesh election speech (WATCH)

    Disturbing act: UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital AJR

    Disturbing act: UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital

    India rise as manufacturing powerhouse: Made-in-India products replacing Made-in-China on American shelves snt

    India's manufacturing ascend: Made-in-India replacing Made-in-China on American shelves

    Madhya Pradesh government owns estate in Kerala's Wayanad; Here's how anr

    Madhya Pradesh government owns estate in Kerala's Wayanad; Here's how

    Recent Stories

    WATCH viral video: Woman dances to 'Raataan Lambiyan' at Canadian airport to welcome boyfriend after 5 years snt

    Viral video: Woman dances to 'Raataan Lambiyan' at Canadian airport to welcome boyfriend after 5 years

    Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts ATG

    Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

    Diwali 2023 Easy step by step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: Easy step-by-step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date RKK

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon