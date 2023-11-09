Disturbing act: UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital

A local resident from Sukhpura village reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, as described in the victim's complaint. The man responsible, identified as Vikas Singh, entered the ward where the victim was admitted and urinated on her while she was sleeping on the bed.

In a disturbing incident, a man has been apprehended for allegedly urinating on a female patient inside a ward of the district women's hospital in Uttar Pradesh. Police confirmed the arrest and mentioned that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged regarding the incident.

According to Circle Officer Vaibhav Pandey, "We have arrested one Vikas Singh of Shahpur village for urinating on a woman inside the district hospital. An FIR regarding the incident has also been registered at Kotwali police station."

When the victim objected, Singh reportedly used abusive language. The police acted swiftly and arrested Singh on Wednesday.

This distressing incident bears similarities to another occurrence on October 3, when a 19-year-old passenger "accidentally" urinated on an elderly couple in the AC-3 coach of the Sampark Kranti train in Uttar Pradesh. The young man, influenced by alcohol, lost his balance and urinated near the elderly couple's berth during the train journey.

The retired scientist couple, traveling on the Sampark Kranti Express from Manikpur junction in Uttar Pradesh to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, reported the incident. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted, leading to the removal of the young man from the train for investigation at Jhansi station.