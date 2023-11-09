Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Disturbing act: UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital

    A local resident from Sukhpura village reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, as described in the victim's complaint. The man responsible, identified as Vikas Singh, entered the ward where the victim was admitted and urinated on her while she was sleeping on the bed.

    Disturbing act: UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident, a man has been apprehended for allegedly urinating on a female patient inside a ward of the district women's hospital in Uttar Pradesh. Police confirmed the arrest and mentioned that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged regarding the incident.

    According to Circle Officer Vaibhav Pandey, "We have arrested one Vikas Singh of Shahpur village for urinating on a woman inside the district hospital. An FIR regarding the incident has also been registered at Kotwali police station."

    Supreme Court issues directions for swift resolution of criminal cases against MP and MLAs

    A local resident from Sukhpura village reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, as described in the victim's complaint. The man responsible, identified as Vikas Singh, entered the ward where the victim was admitted and urinated on her while she was sleeping on the bed.

    When the victim objected, Singh reportedly used abusive language. The police acted swiftly and arrested Singh on Wednesday.

    This distressing incident bears similarities to another occurrence on October 3, when a 19-year-old passenger "accidentally" urinated on an elderly couple in the AC-3 coach of the Sampark Kranti train in Uttar Pradesh. The young man, influenced by alcohol, lost his balance and urinated near the elderly couple's berth during the train journey.

    Telangana Election 2023: IT officials raid Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy's residences, offices

    The retired scientist couple, traveling on the Sampark Kranti Express from Manikpur junction in Uttar Pradesh to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, reported the incident. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted, leading to the removal of the young man from the train for investigation at Jhansi station.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt vkp

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt

    Vote for Congress will give Vitamin for 'Aurangzebs': Himanta Biswa Sarma in Madhya Pradesh election speech

    Vote for Congress = Vitamin for 'Aurangzebs': Himanta Biswa Sarma in Madhya Pradesh election speech (WATCH)

    India rise as manufacturing powerhouse: Made-in-India products replacing Made-in-China on American shelves snt

    India's manufacturing ascend: Made-in-India replacing Made-in-China on American shelves

    Madhya Pradesh government owns estate in Kerala's Wayanad; Here's how anr

    Madhya Pradesh government owns estate in Kerala's Wayanad; Here's how

    Supreme Court issues directions for swift resolution of criminal cases against MP and MLAs AJR

    Supreme Court issues directions for swift resolution of criminal cases against MP and MLAs

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

    Diwali 2023 Easy step by step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: Easy step-by-step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date RKK

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak anr

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence osf

    Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon