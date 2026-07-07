The Election Commission granted the Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC faction an extension until July 10 to respond to the leadership dispute. The Mamata Banerjee faction has already filed its response, asserting its committee's validity until 2027.

The Election Commission has granted time till July 10 to Trinamool Congress's Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction to file a response regarding conflicting claims over the party's organisational structure and authorised signatories, sources said.

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The Ritabrata faction is yet to file their response and has sought a week's time.

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has already filed their response with the ECI.

Earlier on July 2, the ECI had directed both factions to submit their responses by 5:30 PM on Monday, July 6.

TMC claims committee valid till 2027

On Monday, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee said the party has submitted a detailed response to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing leadership dispute, asserting that the party's National Working Committee remains valid till 2027.

The ECI had officially intervened in the ongoing leadership tussle within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and sought responses from both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee regarding conflicting claims over the party's organisational structure and authorised signatories.

The move comes amid a deepening rift within the TMC party, with the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee claiming legitimacy over the party's symbols and administration.

Rebel faction's claims

Speaking to reporters after meeting Election Commission officials, Kalyan Banerjee said that the last elections within the party were held in 2022 and were valid for a five-year period.

"The last election was held in 2022. Therefore, automatically, the life of the AITC and the National Working Committee remains for a period of five years. It will expire in 2027. Therefore, the allegation that its tenure has expired is incorrect and not supported by the constitutional provisions of the All India Trinamool Congress," the TMC MP and advocate said.

The political crisis within the party deepened after at least 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led leadership following the Assembly poll defeat. The rebel legislators subsequently backed Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and announced a new 30-member National Working Committee. (ANI)