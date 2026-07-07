AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel will meet disgruntled leaders Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who skipped a key meeting amid a speculated rift within the Punjab Congress over a recent leadership shuffle in the state unit.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday said that he will hold meetings with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after they skipped the key meeting today. While there are speculations of a rift within the Punjab Congress over the leadership shuffle, Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the senior leaders have appreciated the new team constituted by the high command.

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Baghel to Hold One-on-One Meetings

Former Chhattisgarh CM and senior Congress leader said, "I had a meeting with the office bearers of the party and District Presidents. We discussed the roadmap for the upcoming elections. I also held one-on-one meetings with the senior leaders of the party. They appreciated the new team constituted by the High Command ahead of the state elections. I spoke to Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and will also be holding meetings with them."

Bhupesh Baghel held a key meeting with state Congress leaders. Along with Channi, Congress MP and former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also skipped the meeting. Channi, along with a group of loyalists, is reportedly in Delhi to lodge their complaints over the recent leadership shuffle in the party's state unit. This comes as the party starts preparing for the 2027 assembly elections.

'Grievances Will be Resolved': Raja Warring

Earlier today, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring maintained that Charanjit Singh Channi has not distanced himself from the party. Speaking to ANI, Raja Warring said that grievances within the Punjab unit of the party will be resolved with dialogue and the entire Punjab Congress will be united soon. He said, "Two senior leaders, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Randhawa, will also be meeting AICC General Secretary In-Charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel. Channi is not distancing himself from the party; as I said, he is a key leader of ours."

Further, refuting the claims of a major rift within the Punjab Congress ranks, he said no party MLA or MP switched sides like seven AAP MPs who switched to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)