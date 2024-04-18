'Sex...' TMC leader Mahua Moitra's 'source of energy' video goes viral; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

Mahua Moitra, a leader of the Trinamool Congress, made headlines during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign with her witty response to a journalist's question about her source of energy, stating "sex." The video of her response went viral on social media, sparking both amusement and controversy

The 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign has truly hit the crescendo amid searing heat in most parts of the country. And leaders of various political parties have been crisscrossing the country to campaign for elections. Despite the heatwave conditions, many leaders have soldiered on. When one such leader was asked how she managed to have the energy to campaign hard for her party, her response created a storm over the Internet and social media.

This leader in Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra. When quizzed by a media person about what her source of energy was, the straight-shooter replied, "Sex".

The response left the journalist in splits. The video featuring Mahua's response has gone viral on social media.

The response, though witty, has landed her in a troll fest of sorts on social media. Take a look