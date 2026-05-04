BJP's Rahul Sinha expressed confidence in his party forming the next government in West Bengal, stating the ruling Trinamool Congress is 'going away'. He added that early trends would soon make the situation clear and projected a BJP victory.

BJP Confident of Victory in West Bengal

As Decision Day unfolds in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is "going away," projecting a BJP victory in the state. The BJP leader said early trends would soon make the situation clear and indicated that the BJP is set to emerge victorious.

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Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "By 11 am, the trends will be clear...TMC is going away, and BJP is going to form a new government here... by 12 pm, TMC counting agents will start running away from booths..."

Concerns Over Worker Safety

He also said that the party is monitoring the safety of its workers present at counting centres, alleging concerns over the environment at booths. "We will wait for the results for now, we will also see that our workers come back safely from counting booths. However, be assured, BJP is coming to power...the party we are fighting against is a party of anti-socials, so we'll look out for our workers' safety who will be there throughout the counting," he added.

Early Trends Show BJP Lead

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is underway amid tight security arrangements across the state, with officials of the Election Commission present at all counting centres. News channel data shows the BJP has established a healthy lead crossing the halfway mark, with trends showing 150 leads while the TMC has 109 leads.

2021 Election Recap

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)