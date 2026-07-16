Rebel TMC leader Arup Roy confirmed his faction will hold a parallel Shaheed Diwas rally on July 21, escalating the internal conflict with the Mamata Banerjee-led camp. The move comes amid defections and a deepening political crisis within the party.

Rival Factions Plan Parallel Shaheed Diwas Rallies

Rebel TMC chairperson Arup Roy on Thursday said his group would go ahead with its Shaheed Diwas rally on July 21, asserting that every political organisation has the democratic right to hold public programmes. His remarks come amid an escalating political confrontation within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with both the Mamata Banerjee-led faction and the rebel camp planning separate rallies on July 21, traditionally observed by the party as 'Shaheed Diwas'.

Speaking to ANI, Roy dismissed concerns over parallel programmes. "You will see the rally when it happens (on July 21)... Mamata Banerjee will do one, Congress will do another. We too will do. Let them. Everyone has the right to do it," Roy said.

Mamata's Appeal Amid High-Profile Resignation

The statement comes after former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee appealed to leaders intending to quit the party to do so before the July 21 rally. In a video message, she said those under pressure were free to take their own decisions but urged them to leave before the annual programme.

Banerjee also revealed that actor-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Koel Mallick had informed the party leadership through email before submitting her resignation from the Upper House. According to sources, Mallick met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's successor and current Chairman C P Radhakrishnan earlier on Thursday to tender her resignation.

The TMC chief further urged the state administration to remain neutral during the July 21 programmes, saying her faction would hold its rally peacefully in accordance with court directions.

Political Crisis Deepens with Defections

The political crisis within the TMC has deepened in recent days, with several leaders switching to the rebel faction led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Former minister Madan Mitra joined the rebel camp on Wednesday, adding to the setbacks faced by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

Despite the defections, Banerjee has maintained that she is confident of rebuilding the organisation, saying she had revived the party once before and could do so again if necessary.