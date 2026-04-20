TMC alleges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's chopper was denied landing in Jhargram due to PM Modi's extended stay for a snack. The party slammed the PM's 'Adivasi-Birodhi' mindset, stating his snack break took precedence over democratic rights.

Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren were denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to extend his stay there. PM Modi held four back-to-back rallies in Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur on Sunday, after which he was seen unwinding in a light-hearted moment as he relished West Bengal's popular street snack "Jhalmuri" at a local shop.

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TMC Slams PM's 'Adivasi-Birodhi' Mindset

However, the TMC accused PM Modi of an "Adivasi-Birodhi" (anti-tribal) mindset after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders had to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme. TMC, in a statement on X, said, "Narendra Modi's Adivasi-Birodhi mindset has been exposed for all to see. Because the 'Pradhan Sevak' decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren was denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Modi was present."

"Two democratically elected leaders. Grounded. Kept waiting for hours. And ultimately forced to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme, all because a Prime Minister's extended snack break and photo-ops took precedence over their democratic rights and constitutional standing," the party added. Narendra Modi's Adivasi-Birodhi mindset has been exposed for all to see. Because the "Pradhan Sevak" decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren were denied permission to fly their… pic.twitter.com/xK3WAUPjqO — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 19, 2026 TMC accused PM Modi of humiliating tribal people. "This is the respect Modi has for Adivasi leaders. This is the regard he has for elected representatives who do not bend the knee before him. He came to Jhargram to court the Adivasi vote. He left having humiliated the very people he claimed to stand with. Bengal saw it. And Bengal will remember it on May 4," the post read.

Political Battle Over Tribal Votes

In Jhargram, on Sunday, PM Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of being anti tribal and anti-women and of turning a blind eye to local grievances, including illegal land occupations. Jhargram district houses a significant tribal population in West Bengal. According to the 2011 census, 20.11 per cent of Jhargram's total population belonged to scheduled castes, and 29.37 per cent belonged to scheduled tribes.

Tribal leaders Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren have campaigned for the TMC. On Sunday, they held a public rally to appeal for votes for the TMC candidates in Paschim Medinipur.

Polling for Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)