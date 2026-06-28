A dispute has erupted between two Trinamool Congress factions as both seek police permission to hold their annual Shahid Diwas rally on July 21 at the same venue in Kolkata's Esplanade area, with each side claiming the right to do so.

Amid a dispute between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), both groups have approached the police seeking permission to hold their annual Shahid Diwas (Martyrs' Day) rally on July 21 at Victoria House in the Esplanade area of Kolkata.

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Mamata Faction Cites Decades-Long Tradition

Trinamool MP from Mamata Banerjee's faction, Dola Sen, said the 'Shahid Diwas' programme has been observed for decades in memory of the 13 party workers who lost their lives in 1993. "This year's planning is nothing new. Back in 1993, 13 of our colleagues tragically lost their lives; since July 21, 1994, we have been observing Martyrs' Day for 33 years. This is nothing new," Dola Sen said while speaking to ANI.

Rival Faction's Move Called 'Illegal'

Reacting to the rival faction's move, Sen said, "We heard from the media that they (the rebel TMC faction) have approached the Election Commission asking for rights regarding their name and symbol. The Election Commission hasn't given any verdict yet." Questioning the rival faction's move to organise the programme, she said, "How dare they proceed without obtaining any such permission? Their two meetings and the use of the name and symbol are entirely illegal. That is why complaints were filed. I personally lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime division at Lalbazar."

Official Permission Sought from Kolkata Police

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking permission to observe 'Shahid Divas' on July 21 in front of Victoria House, Esplanade, and has also sought clearance for arrangements from July 19 to 21.

The letter highlighted that the event was observed under the leadership of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in front of Victoria House on July 21 for a long time, stating that the party intends to continue the tradition this year as well. "Keeping the spirit of this longstanding socio-political tradition of West Bengal's democracy uninterrupted this year (2026), the All India Trinamool Congress shall organise the 'July 21 Shahid Divas' and accordingly, we pray for necessary permissions from your end for three days, that is July 19-21, 2026," the letter said.

It added that while the Shahid Divas' observation shall come to an end by 4 pm on July 2, there might be some time required to disperse the crowds gathered for the event. The letter also pointed to precedent, noting that the scale of the gathering would be in line with events held during the previous years. (ANI)