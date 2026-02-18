An AITC delegation including Mahua Moitra is visiting the West Bengal CEO's office. This comes after the ECI suspended seven state officials for "serious misconduct" and "dereliction of duty" related to the voter revision process.

AITC Delegation to Visit CEO Office

A five-member delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will be visiting the office of the Chief Electoral Officer at BBD Bagh shortly. According to the party, the delegation comprises TMC MP Mahua Moitra, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, TMC leader Pratima Mondal, TMC MP Partha Bhowmick and West Bengal Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu.

ECI Suspends Seven Officials

The announcement comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended seven officials in West Bengal, directing the Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them for "serious misconduct, dereliction of duty, and misuse of statutory powers in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Details of Suspended Officials

The suspended officials include: i) Dr Sefaur Rahaman, Assistant Director of the Agriculture Department and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) for 56-Samserganj Assembly Constituency; ii) Nitish Das, Revenue Officer, Farakka and AERO for 55-Farakka Assembly Constituency; iii) Dalia Ray Choudhury, Women Development Officer, Maynaguri Development Block and AERO for 16-Maynaguri Assembly Constituency; iv) Sk. Murshid Alam, ADA, Suti Block and AERO for 57-Suti Assembly Constituency; v & vi) Satyajit Das, Joint Block Development Officer (BDO) and Joydeep Kundu, FEO, both AEROs of 139-Canning Purbo Assembly Constituency; and vii) Debashis Biswas, Jt BDO and AERO 229-Debra Assembly Constituency.

Revised Voter Revision Schedule Announced

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal announced a revised schedule for the ongoing SIR process in the state on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court order.

In its statement, the CEO said the hearing of notices will be completed by February 14. The review of the documents and disposal of the claim will be completed by February 21.

The statement also said that the rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by February 25. The health parameter checks are to be conducted by February 27. The final electoral roll will be published on February 28. (ANI)