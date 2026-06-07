Dilip Ghosh taunts Abhishek Banerjee amid a rebellion by 58 TMC MLAs. The party shuffles leadership after Mamata's poll defeat. The INDIA bloc faces trouble as DMK boycotts the upcoming meeting over a rift with Congress.

Amid differences within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and reports of a possible rift among the party's Lok Sabha MPs, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday took a swipe at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the latter's participation in the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "His party is not with him, who will stay with them?"

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TMC Rebellion and Restructuring

Ghosh's comments come amid speculation that a total of 20 Lok Sabha MPs are to split from the TMC following the rebellion of 58 MLAs in West Bengal, which was led by expelled party leader Ritabrata Banerjee. 58 legislators of the TMC expressed support for expelled party leader Ritabarta Banerjee, electing him as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Ritabrata Banerjee, who addressed a press conference recently, said they were going one step at a time. "We have claimed that the legislative party belongs to these MLAs. Two-thirds of the MLAs who have won in the symbol of the Trinamool Congress. The West Bengal State Legislative Assembly, the Speaker, has granted us our claim. So we want to go one step forward, one step at a time," he said. He also said that he wishes to have former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the 'chief advisor' to the group of rebel MLAs in the assembly.

Amid speculation of multiple leaders leaving, TMC has also announced a leadership shuffle, with leaders Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen appointed as Joint Secretaries at the national level. They will work closely with National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to assist him in his organisational responsibilities, according to a party statement on Friday. The restructuring also addresses leadership changes necessitated by health concerns. With West Bengal state president Subrata Bakshi currently unwell, Chandrima Bhattacharya has been tasked to replace him. The party's state leadership team will be further supported by Vice Presidents, including Sajda Ahmed and Nayna Bandyopadhyay, among others.

INDIA Bloc Faces Setbacks

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc is set to meet on June 8, in the aftermath of Mamata Banerjee's crushing defeat in West Bengal assembly elections, where the TMC was reduced to 80 seats, whereas the BJP achieved a landslide majority, winning 208 out of 294 constituencies.

While the TMC and other frontal opposition parties are likely to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was a key ally of the alliance, has announced to boycott the meeting. DMK, which has been a strong pillar of the INDIA bloc, has been upset with Congress after it extended support to TVK after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Congress had fought the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats.DMK said its workers are deeply hurt by the "betrayal of Congress". (ANI)