Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's son Baidyanath has sent a legal notice to Mamata Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, denying claims he sought an MLA ticket for Barasat, amid a growing revolt within the party after its 2026 election defeat.

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's son Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar has sent a legal notice to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several TMC leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy and Sonali Guha, denying allegations that he had sought a party ticket from the Barasat Assembly Constituency.

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This came as the TMC is currently grappling with its most significant internal crisis in recent years, triggered by a crushing electoral defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The party's stability is under severe pressure as a growing number of MPs and parliamentarians openly revolt against the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and the influence of the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Baidyanath Ghosh denies allegations on X

In a post on X, Baidyanath Ghosh alleged that Mahua Moitra "falsely claimed that his mother, Kakoli Ghosh, was crying for an MLA ticket for him. "Mahua Moitra has falsely claimed that my mother was crying for an MLA ticket for me. 100 % lies. Disagreements should be fought politically, not by dragging private individuals and family members into the dispute. I reserve my legal rights," the post read.

In a separate X post, Baidyanath wrote, "I categorically deny claims that I or my mother, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, sought a Barasat Assembly ticket. I also deny statements allegedly made that my mother and I consume alcohol."

Details of the legal notice

In the legal notice, Baidyanath has sought a public clarification and apology within 15 days, asserting that he "neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency" and had no political ambition in that regard.

"Under instructions from and on behalf of my client, Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, a distinguished psychiatrist and medical professional, I hereby issue the present legal notice," the notice read.

The notice further described him as "a highly qualified psychiatrist who has undergone training and professional engagement at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University, Beston, and the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, London," adding that he "enjoys a reputation for academic excellence, professional integrity, and public respect."

It also alleged that on various occasions, including media interviews and public statements, "insinuations and representations" were made suggesting that he had sought a political nomination from Barasat, and that its denial led to his mother adopting a dissident political position.

"My client categorically denies these assertions. He states that he neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency and had no political ambition in that regard," the notice said.

Counter-claim: I-PAC, TMCP approached him

The legal notice further claimed that representatives associated with the Indian Political Action Committee Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had approached him on multiple occasions, urging him to contest elections from the Barasat Assembly segment.

"My client further states that i-PAC representatives associated with political consultancy and organisational activities repeatedly approached him and requested that he consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly segment," it added.

It also mentioned that TMCP functionary Sohom Pal contacted Dastidar through WhatsApp on several occasions and encouraged him to contest elections, while also inviting him to attend health camps in Barasat.

"Every week, representatives from the Indian Political Action Committee, TMCP President Suhom Pal would call Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar to attend health camps in Barasat," the notice stated.

Baidyanath has demanded a public apology within 15 days, stating that any claim suggesting he sought a political nomination from Barasat is "false and defamatory."