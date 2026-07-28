Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged the Centre for 11.56 lakh PMAY houses and MGNREGS expansion. He also received over Rs 22 crore in CSR funds from pharma firms for a school breakfast scheme and announced support for local organic farmers.

CM Reddy Meets Union Minister for PMAY Houses, MGNREGS Expansion

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan to request the allocation of 11.56 lakh houses to the state under PMAY (Gramin) 2.0, stating that rural housing construction was neglected during the previous government. Additionally, he appealed to include Indiramma Housing construction under MGNREGS to enable beneficiaries to receive 90 days of employment while building their homes. In view of the El Nino situation, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to include additional works under MGNREGS and requested the addition of 10 new categories of work to improve farmers' livelihoods. He sought approval for specific works such as vegetable trellises, fodder plots, mulberry plantations, and silkworm-rearing sheds, alongside requesting that farmers be allowed to undertake land development, water conservation, and the restoration of land damaged by natural disasters under the scheme.

Support for Farmers, CSR Funds for School Breakfast Scheme

Earlier this month, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the State Government is considering ways to support local farmers in areas where centralised kitchens have been established and is ready to encourage them to cultivate organic crops so that vegetables, rice and other necessary supplies can be procured directly from them.

Representatives from the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, Divi's Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Divi's Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited handed over Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation for the breakfast scheme in government schools in the presence of the Chief Minister.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Aurobindo Pharma Limited contributed Rs 10 crore, while Divi's Laboratories Limited contributed Rs 12.18 crore towards the initiative.

During his interaction with the representatives, the Chief Minister said the State Government is examining measures to support local farmers in regions where centralised kitchens are functioning. He said the government is prepared to encourage farmers to cultivate organic crops so that vegetables, rice and other essential supplies required for the centralised kitchens can be procured directly from them. The Chief Minister also stated that the government is taking steps to provide farmers with quality seeds that would not only promote crop diversification but also ensure better profitability for farmers. (ANI)