In a major setback to the TMC, State President Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts amid an internal feud. The move comes as a rebel faction reportedly took over the party office, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

In a major setback to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) amid an escalating internal feud, the party's State President and former Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts on Saturday.

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The resignation comes at a time of high drama in West Bengal politics, as the property owner of the TMC's state party office in Kolkata locked the premises from the inside following reports that a rebel faction, led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee, had taken possession of the building.

Details of Resignation

In her resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya stated that she was stepping down from the post of State President conferred upon her in June 2026. She also withdrew herself as the authorised signatory for the party's bank accounts and as 'Didi's' authorised person before the Election Commission of India. "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress... I also hereby resign from all other post which I hold at present. Please note that I withdraw myself as the authorized signatory... in respect of the accounts maintained in Various Banks. I also withdraw myself from being your authorized person before the Election Commission of India," the letter read.

Political Reactions to TMC Turmoil

Reacting to the resignation, expelled TMC MLA Sandipan Saha welcomed the move, claiming that the environment within the "Kalighat Trinamool" had become unworkable. "I welcome her move. It is inevitable. We had a meeting on 22nd June where we had declared the national working committee chairperson and the other committee members. They are all there. But on the other side, whosoever is being declared on some post they are resigning continuously because there is no ambience to work in the Kalighat Trinamool," Saha said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya took a sharp dig at the TMC over the chaotic developments and stated that the party's internal collapse is now "proven." "The question of who is a rebel and who is not, or who belongs to TMC and who does not, must be considered carefully. The biggest leader of TMC, Mamata Banerjee, should reflect on this. Over the past fifteen years, Trinamool Congress has exploited both the poor and the rich. Welfare funds have been misused, and corruption has become widespread... This damages the image of West Bengal. The public is not impressed, and we have repeatedly pointed this out. TMC is no longer functioning. It is proven today," the BJP MP said.

The political standoff in the TMC continues as both the loyalist and rebel factions move to assert control over the party's assets and organisational structure. (ANI)