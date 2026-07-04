The ED argued in a Delhi court that Robert Vadra exercised 'ultimate control' over a London property. The agency cited emails and financial records in a money laundering case, alleging he financed renovations and controlled the asset from behind.

ED Details Allegations of 'Ultimate Control'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday argued before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that material collected during its investigation allegedly shows businessman Robert Vadra exercised the "ultimate control" over a London property, as it advanced arguments on a supplementary prosecution complaint filed against him in a money laundering case arising from proceedings under the Black Money Act.

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The ED contended that statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), documentary evidence, and email exchanges allegedly indicate that the property situated at 12 Brynston Square, London, remained under the ultimate beneficial control of Vadra.

According to the agency, although the ownership of the property allegedly changed through a complex web of transfers involving different companies, the de facto beneficial control allegedly continued to remain with Vadra. The ED submitted that the alleged arrangement was used to conceal and utilise the alleged proceeds of crime while retaining effective control over the property.

Referring to email exchanges relied upon during the investigation, the ED argued that the correspondence allegedly shows that "not even a tile could be changed" at the property without Vadra's approval. The agency further submitted that detailed reports regarding the property's maintenance were allegedly shared with him, approvals for renovation budgets were allegedly sought from him, and the renovation work was allegedly funded by him.

The ED also argued that Vadra's contention that he merely offered suggestions regarding the renovation is misleading. According to the agency, the investigation allegedly indicates that he financed the renovation work and that property-related taxes were allegedly paid through one of his associates, which, according to the ED, points to his continued beneficial control over the property.

After hearing the submissions, the Court posted the matter for further arguments by the Enforcement Directorate on July 25.

Background of the Investigation

In November 2025, the Enforcement Directorate filed its second supplementary prosecution complaint in the money laundering case linked to UK-based alleged defence consultant Sanjay Bhandari, formally naming Robert Vadra as an accused. Vadra had earlier been granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court in 2019.

The ED is investigating the alleged acquisition and control of the London property as part of its broader money laundering probe. Vadra appeared before the agency in July 2025, when his statement was recorded under the PMLA. The businessman is also under investigation by the ED in two other money laundering cases relating to alleged irregularities in land transactions. The agency is examining whether funds allegedly generated through those transactions were routed through offshore entities allegedly linked to Bhandari.

Bhandari left India for the United Kingdom in 2016, shortly after Income Tax searches were conducted at his premises in Delhi. He was subsequently declared a Fugitive Economic Offender by a Delhi trial court. His challenge to that order is pending before the Delhi High Court.

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