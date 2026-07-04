Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy chaired a meeting with electric two-wheeler manufacturers, discussing policy support, indigenous manufacturing, and positioning India as a global EV hub. The industry sought extensions for the PM E-DRIVE and PLI schemes.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday chaired a meeting with leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers and held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening indigenous manufacturing and building a robust, innovation-driven and globally competitive electric mobility ecosystem in the country.

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According to a release, during the interaction, the electric two-wheeler manufacturers briefed the Union Minister on their journey in developing homegrown electric mobility platforms and technologies. They highlighted their focus on indigenous engineering, product development and domestic manufacturing capabilities, and shared their vision for positioning India as a major global manufacturing hub for electric two-wheelers.

Industry Seeks Continued Policy Support

The stakeholders also briefed Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on the evolving requirements of the electric two-wheeler industry and the need for continued policy support to further deepen domestic manufacturing. They shared their perspectives on incentives for the sector and measures that could help Indian manufacturers scale up production and strengthen their presence in domestic and export markets.

As per the release, the manufacturers presented their views on the PM E-DRIVE Scheme and sought its extension, while also discussing the need for revision of the PLI Auto Scheme in line with the evolving requirements of the industry. The PM E-DRIVE framework includes support for the electric two-wheeler segment as part of the Government's wider clean mobility push.

The delegation further briefed the Minister on opportunities to accelerate indigenous EV manufacturing, strengthen domestic value addition and unlock India's electric vehicle export potential. They also shared their vision for the future of mobility and sought the Minister's guidance on creating an enabling ecosystem for homegrown manufacturers to emerge as globally competitive players.

Government Assures Full Support

Responding to the industry representatives, HD Kumaraswamy assured them that the Ministry of Heavy Industries would extend all possible support towards strengthening the country's electric two-wheeler ecosystem and encouraging domestic manufacturing, innovation and exports, said the release.

The Union Minister said the Government remains committed to building an ecosystem that enables Indian manufacturers to innovate, scale and compete globally, while contributing to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national goal of achieving Net Zero by 2070, stressing that the transition towards clean mobility and the growth of indigenous electric vehicle manufacturing would play an important role in realising this vision.

Kumaraswamy emphasised that strengthening India's domestic manufacturing capabilities and creating globally competitive Indian enterprises would be central to the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Delegation of EV Manufacturers

The delegation included Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Ather Energy; Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO of Matter; Aravind Mani, Co-Founder and CEO of River; Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Euler Motors; and Dinesh Arjun, Co-Founder and CEO of Raptee HV. (ANI)