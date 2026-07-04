RGPV PG exam papers were stolen, which Vice-Chancellor Alok Sharma termed a 'planned conspiracy'. The theft of nine envelopes of Biotechnology papers led to exam postponement. An FIR is filed, and police are investigating the break-in.

A day after Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) PG examination question papers allegedly stolen, varsity Vice-Chancellor Alok Sharma on Saturday termed the alleged theft of question papers a "planned conspiracy" aimed at damaging the institute system.

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Nine sealed envelopes containing question papers for the Department of Biotechnology examinations were allegedly stolen from the university's examination cell ahead of the examination scheduled at 11 am on Friday, July 3. When the Students reached to take the examination for the PG fourth semester, just before the commencement of the exam, they were informed that the examination had been postponed due to unavailability of question papers.

VC terms theft a 'planned conspiracy'

Speaking to ANI, VC Sharma said that he received information on the morning of July 3 that question papers had been stolen from the university's examination centre. He immediately instructed officials not to enter the examination cell individually, but in groups, so that the scene remained documented and no individual could later face allegations. He also directed them to photograph the site, seal the room and lodge an FIR with the police without delay.

"I reached the spot within 20-25 minutes. I saw that a window had been broken and some material was lying there. One person accompanying me was about to step on the debris, but I stopped him because it was evidence. I asked officials to cordon off the area and immediately register an FIR. This is a criminal incident... This (Paper theft) is the work of enemies of the university and Madhya Pradesh. They have not merely stolen question papers; they have hatched a planned conspiracy to destroy the system," the Vice-Chancellor said.

'Students not involved'

Rejecting any possibility of students being involved, the Vice-Chancellor said students wanted timely examinations and would not act against their own academic interests. "No student would ever try to steal their exam papers or destroy the examination system. Our students want examinations to be conducted on time, complete their studies and return to their families. Would they block their own path forward? No, they are not behind this," he said.

He added that an FIR has been registered into the matter and along with this, an explanation has been sought from the head of the concerned department. Additionally, a process of constituting an inquiry committee is underway in this regard.

Police register FIR, probe underway

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Adarshkant Shukla said that a case has been registered under relevant sections on the complaint of the university's Controller of Examinations and further investigation is underway.

"Yesterday, the varsity's Controller of Examinations approached the police along with a written application and said that around nine bundles of question papers for an examination of the Department of Biotechnology scheduled on July 3 had gone missing from the examination cell and the lock on the door was found broken. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections and investigation is underway," Shukla told ANI.

He further added that during inspection of the spot, police found that a window had been broken and the lock of the examination cell had also been damaged, indicating that unidentified persons had forcibly entered the premises during the night. Probe procedures are underway and facts surrounding the incident would be revealed accordingly. (ANI)