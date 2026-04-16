During a rally in Paschim Bardhaman, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the TMC of creating an 'identity crisis' and turning Bengal into a hub of terror and mafia rule, drawing parallels to Uttar Pradesh's situation nine years ago.

Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over 'Identity Crisis', 'Mafia Rule'

During a rally in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about identity crisis, hooliganism, crime, and mafia in Bengal. Yogi Adityanath said, "I have come to appeal to you, those people, due to whom Bengal has been facing an identity crisis for the past 15 years, who have turned Bengal into a hub of terror, mafia rule, extortion, and corruption, that TMC is no longer needed. These people have created an atmosphere of fear among the common public, the youth, and daughters and sisters. Because of them, the mafia has emerged. This mafia tendency will be ended by the BJP. This is the BJP's resolve."

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Draws Parallel with Uttar Pradesh's Past

While addressing the rally, he reminded the public of a similar situation Uttar Pradesh faced nine years ago. He said, "The anarchy you see here, the atmosphere of fear, the riots, the reign of mafia, and the siphoning and corruption of funds meant for development, such a dire situation prevailed in Uttar Pradesh nine years ago as well."

He explained how Uttar Pradesh faced crime and hooliganism at its peak nine years ago. "Nine years ago, there were riots every second or third day. No festival or celebration could take place. Sisters and daughters were unsafe, hooliganism was at its peak, crime was rampant, the mafia held sway, and funds meant for public welfare and development were looted. The remedy for this is only one, and that is a double-engineered BJP government."

CM Yogi further asserted, "The realisation of the dream once envisioned by Syama Prasad Mukherjee has been accomplished today under the leadership of our PM Modi. Article 370 has been abolished in Kashmir. Indian law applies in Kashmir in the same way as it does in Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. We no longer want the TMC, which has put Bengal through an identity crisis for the last 15 years and has turned it into a den of terror, mafia rule, and corruption. While PM Modi sends money for the public from Delhi, TMC goons embezzle it."

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Undermining Bengal's Identity

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to undermine Bengal's identity and constitutional rights, while saying she spent Poila Boishakh among the people of West Bengal and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the state.

In a post on X, Banerjee said she has remained committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state since assuming office in 2011. "I spent the first day of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, in the most meaningful way possible, among the people, walking with them, sharing their smiles and their strength. Since taking office in 2011, my singular commitment has been to serve my mothers, brothers, and sisters of Bengal, to ensure that their aspirations are heard, respected, and fulfilled. That is the promise I have lived by every single day," she said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that people of Bengal were facing "suffering and humiliation" under BJP-ruled states and claimed attempts were being made to impose uniformity by erasing Bengal's culture and diversity. (ANI)