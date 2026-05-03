Tension flared in Asansol after a mobile phone was found at a strong room, sparking a blame game between TMC and BJP. TMC filed a police complaint, while the BJP claimed their workers intercepted the device, fueling a wider debate on strong room security.

TMC, BJP Clash Over Mobile Phone at Asansol Strong Room

Tensions flared at Asansol Engineering College in West Bengal after a switched-off mobile phone was reportedly found in an envelope, along with some documents related to the Raniganj Assembly constituency. The discovery led to accusations of foul play and security lapses between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, with both creating a narrative that the other was involved in the alleged act. TMC leader Abhinav Mukherjee confirmed that a formal police complaint has been filed. He characterised the incident as an opposition's effort to defeat his party in the upcoming Assembly results on May 4. While speaking to ANI, Mukherjee said, "A phone was found inside the envelope. We have complained to the police. We have faith in the police. The BJP, the Election Commission, all of them are trying to defeat the TMC...The entire public of Asansol is alert. All this will not be allowed to happen"

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In contrast, the BJP claimed their own workers intercepted the device, alleging that an individual attempted to smuggle the prohibited phone into the high-security strong room area. Refuting TMC's claims, he hit back that officers in the areas are allegedly associated with TMC, suggesting that the latter was behind the mobile phone. A BJP leader at the scene spoke to ANI, stating, "Someone was trying to enter here with a mobile phone. Our men caught him. Mobile phones are forbidden. I don't know what the police are doing. A mobile phone was being taken inside, so we stopped it, and that's why we're standing here. We won't allow any unethical act here. All the officers are of TMC."

Broader Controversy Over Strong Room Security

This comes amid the huge political debate about the security of strong rooms, which began on Thursday after TMC levelled stern allegations of the opening of ballot boxes in the Netaji Indoor Stadium strong room in Kolkata without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders, accusing the Election Commission and the BJP of collusion. In a post on X, All India Trinamool Congress called it a "murder of democracy" and affirmed that party leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh are holding a sit-in protest outside the strong room, adding that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be visiting the spot. The party attached a CCTV footage showing people opening EVM boxes inside the room. Following that, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata late Thursday night and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines.

Election Commission and CRPF Respond

In reponse, Election Commission officials rejected TMC's allegations and said the main strong rooms are safely secured and locked, and segregation of the ballot was taking place in the corridor of the strong rooms in an apparent reference to the video posted by TMC. They noted that there was routine segregation of postal ballots."With reference to video being circulated on social media handles: there are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra; they all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of Candidates/Election agents and General Observer after completion of poll yesterday. Last Strong room was closed in the morning around 5.15am," an Election Commission official said.

Earlier today, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh and Special Director General Vitul Kumar inspected the strong room at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and the surrounding areas ahead of the vote counting after the allegations.

BJP Dismisses Allegations as 'Drama'

BJP leaders have dismissed TMC allegations as a desperate move in view of an impending electoral defeat, accusing them of creating "drama" for publicity. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stated that there's no need to give much weight to the allegations, adding that TMC is "going out of power" in West Bengal.

Preparations for Vote Counting

With counting supervisors and agents having undergone multiple rounds of training, the commission aims to replicate the "peaceful voting" environment during the final tally, ensuring the democratic mandate is delivered without interference.

Counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)