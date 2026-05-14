TMC alleges massive poll rigging, claims Mamata Banerjee's ID was torn at a counting station. After losing power to the BJP, the party has moved the Calcutta High Court citing widespread post-poll violence and attacks on its workers.

TMC Alleges Large-Scale Poll Irregularities

After a meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay alleged large-scale electoral irregularities, claiming that the former Chief Minister's identity card was torn up at the vote-counting station. Bandyopadhyay said party MPs have resolved to collectively stand with workers and take a firm stand against rising grassroots-level violence. Speaking to the reporters, Bandyopadhyay said, "Mamata Banerjee has explained how the total election was rigged, destroyed, looted and how she was also tortured inside her polling counting station, even her identity card was also torn up. All the MPs are now committed to taking the initiative. They will stand beside the workers of the party. Thousands of workers have left their homes. We are all very strongly united to see that this type of hooliganism, which is now very much actively penetrating up to the grassroots level, that is to be stopped, and MPs will have to take a stand of their own."

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Further, TMC MP Satabdi Roy said, "The police will have to ensure that those whose houses, offices and shops were demolished are brought back home safely." The TMC's 15-year rule came to an end after the BJP restricted the party to 80 seats. The BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister, after the party secured a huge mandate of 207 seats. However, TMC leaders have alleged irregularities in the elections and complained of post-poll violence.

TMC Moves High Court Over Post-Poll Violence

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer's robes and appeared before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls results. The petition was filed by advocate Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Trinamool Congress leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee. The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers. Mamata Banerjee presented the party's stance before the bench. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee was also present in the courtroom.

Mamata Banerjee urged for "immediate protection of people," alleging that "In front of police they are doing hooliganism, burning and." She further alleged, "Children are not spared, minorities are not spared, women are not spared. 10 of our workers have been murdered."

Kalyan Banerjee told the court that "many TMC party offices were burnt" in the post-poll violence. "Take the 2021 post-poll violence case, the Chief Justice constituted a five-judge bench...The incidents of today are more than what happened at that time, post-poll violence." Kalyan Banerjee said.

The All India Trinamool Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial intervention over alleged incidents of post-poll violence across West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Assembly elections. The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Paul.