Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur, praising him as a 'living testament' to hard work and political purity, whose unblemished career is a masterclass in integrity.

A Tribute to a 'Son of the Earth'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday unveiled the statue of India's former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, hailing the veteran leader as a "living testament" to hard work and political purity.

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Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister noted that the ceremony comes ahead of Shekhawat's death anniversary. Emphasising Shekhawat's vision for the nation, the Defence Minister said that, unlike those who seek power for the sake of it, the former Vice President viewed politics as a tool for social transformation.

"Tomorrow marks the death anniversary of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat; I offer him my respectful salutations and heartfelt tribute. His life values and principles remain with us and will continue to guide us. Many people engage in politics solely to form a government; however, he possessed a personality of such calibre that he practised politics with the objective of building society. He journeyed from a small village in Rajasthan all the way to the office of the Vice President of India. He stands as a living testament to the fact that, with sheer hard work, one can create history even amidst the most adverse circumstances," he remarked.

Rajnath Singh further recalled the words of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had a high regard for Shekhawat's connection to his roots. "Speaking of him, Atal-ji once remarked: 'Rising from the soil, this 'Son of the Earth' has today become the sacred mark of honour upon the forehead of the entire nation." Even in the face of adversity, his faith in democracy never wavered. His reputation remained unblemished, untouched by even a single stain of corruption," he added.

A Masterclass in Political Integrity

Highlighting the importance of political integrity in the current era, the Defence Minister pointed out that Shekhawat's career was a masterclass in maintaining "purity" in public life. "No one could point fingers at Bhairon Singh's political integrity. Throughout his political career, he was without a single stain of corruption. Those who work in politics for a short period of time, even if they gain power for a short time, are indirectly tainted with the stain of corruption. Even those in the opposition party couldn't dare accuse Bhairon Singh Shekhawat of corruption. He was such a person, and he believed in political integrity--maintaining purity while working in politics," he said.

Shekhawat's Role During Nuclear Tests

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the statue of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the Defence Minister recalled the period of the nuclear tests under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "During the tenure of Atal ji as Prime Minister--at the time when India conducted its nuclear tests--Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was serving as the Chief Minister. Subsequently, several nations imposed sanctions upon us, yet India stood firm and did not yield," Singh said.

India's Current Diplomatic Strength

Drawing a parallel with the current administration, the Defence Minister noted that India's diplomatic and economic standing has reached new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, India has entered into trade agreements with 38 different nations. The outcome of this initiative was such that even the United States was compelled to reduce its tariffs," he said.

"India stands resolute in the face of every adverse situation. Currently, the global landscape is fraught with challenging circumstances; yet, India will emerge from this trial even stronger and more resplendent than before. In recent days, the Prime Minister offered several suggestions; acting upon these, we, too, have implemented a 50 percent reduction in the usage of our official vehicles," he added. (ANI)