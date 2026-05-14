Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced new measures to cut fuel use and pollution, including two days of work-from-home, 'Metro Monday,' and a 'No Vehicle Day.' The move follows PM Modi's appeal for fuel efficiency and sustainable practices.

In a sweeping set of measures aimed at reducing pollution, easing traffic congestion and cutting fuel consumption, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of administrative and public initiatives, including "two days work-from-home," "Metro Monday," a one-year freeze on official foreign visits and an appeal for a weekly "No Vehicle Day."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal urging citizens to reduce fuel consumption, adopt sustainable practices and support economic resilience amid global uncertainties linked to the West Asia conflict.

Work-From-Home and Online Shift Advocated

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Chief Minister said the government is taking coordinated steps at both administrative and private sector levels to bring down fuel consumption and improve mobility in the national capital. "We are acting at two levels, government and private. In the Delhi government, there will be 2 days of work-from-home each week. The same advisory will go to private companies and institutions. The Labour Department will monitor this. For companies with a larger number of employees, our ministers, officers, and I myself will personally request them to allow 2 days of work-from-home, at their convenience," she said.

She also appealed for online teaching for non-practical classes, guest lectures, and administrative meetings to be held online as well. "We appeal that non-practical classes, guest lectures, and administrative meetings be held online. The Education Department will ensure this across universities. For any issues in flexible working, the Labour Department will set up a single-window help desk. We also request courts to maximise online hearings to reduce transport needs," she appealed.

Curb on Official Travel and Events

Announcing restrictions on official travel, Gupta said no Delhi minister or officer will undertake official foreign visits for the next 12 months, and several scheduled programmes have been cancelled. "For one year, starting tomorrow, no Delhi minister or officer will make official foreign visits. Twelve planned programmes have been cancelled. Large public events and conferences will be avoided for the next three months," Gupta added.

Government Austerity and Operational Changes

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government will not buy any new petrol, diesel, CNG, or hybrid vehicles. She also called for half of all meetings to be online using video conferencing. "For the next six months, the Delhi government will not buy any new petrol, diesel, CNG, or hybrid vehicles. Transport allowance for staff from Grades 1-8 will rise by 10% if they spend at least 25% of it on public transport like metro. We urge traders to use trains instead of trucks for goods transport to save on diesel fuel... In over 29 government colonies, 58 feeder buses will connect residents to metro stations. Domestic travel expenses across departments will be cut by 20%. Half of all meetings should be online, using video conferencing," she added.

She further added that austerity measures have already been initiated within departments. "Our departments have already cut down on fuel expenses with only the minimum vehicles needed being used, and public transport is being used wherever possible. Officials' petrol limits of 200-250 litres per month have been reduced by 20%. Now it's 160 to 200 litres. Every Monday will be 'Metro Monday'. Ministers, senior officers, and staff will commute by metro wherever possible."

New Office Timings and 'No Vehicle Day' Appeal

Announcing changes in office operations, she also urged Delhi citizens to observe 'No Vehicle Day' once a week, choosing a day to leave their private cars and use public transport "Delhi government offices will operate from 10:30 to 7, while MCD offices run from 8:30 to 5. We appeal to Delhi citizens to observe 'No Vehicle Day' once a week, choosing a day to leave their private cars and use public transport," CM Gupta added.

Following PM Modi's Call for Fuel Efficiency

In a significant move reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fuel efficiency and responsible use of resources, CM Gupta also reduced her official carcade by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to just four vehicles.

On Sunday, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)