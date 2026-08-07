The DRI has arrested a Nigerian woman at Ratlam Junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh. She was allegedly smuggling 2 kg of amphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 1.6 crore, concealed in a hidden cavity within her trolley bag.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Nigerian woman for allegedly smuggling around 2 kg of amphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 1.6 crore, after intercepting her at Ratlam Junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

DRI Acts on Intelligence

According to the DRI, the action was carried out on August 6 based on specific intelligence that a female drug trafficker travelling by train from New Delhi to Mumbai was carrying narcotic drugs concealed in her baggage. Acting on the input, DRI officers identified and intercepted the woman at Ratlam Junction and conducted a detailed examination of her trolley bag.

2 Kg Amphetamine Seized

During the search, officials discovered a concealed cavity inside the trolley bag, from which they recovered a brown-coloured plastic packet. The packet contained a white coloured crystalline substance which tested positive for an amphetamine-type substance by the field-testing kit. The recovered 2 kgs of the narcotic substance have been seized, which is estimated to be worth 1.6 crores and the accused has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)