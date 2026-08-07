Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launched the 'Jan Vishwas Abhiyan' in Chhindwara to boost public service delivery and resolve grievances. The campaign will see officials in the field every Friday to ensure government schemes reach all eligible citizens.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched the 'Jan Vishwas Abhiyan' in Chhindwara, saying the campaign aims to strengthen public service delivery, resolve pending grievances, and ensure government representatives remain connected with people across the state.

Four Pillars of the Campaign

CM Yadav said the campaign would focus on improving public services, accelerating development works, enhancing public participation, and preparing a roadmap for the future through coordinated efforts between the state and central governments.

"I am happy that we have launched the 'Jan Vishwas Abhiyan' in Chhindwara. Through this campaign, we are creating awareness on various issues while focusing on public services, development, public participation and a future roadmap in coordination with both the state and central governments. We have also defined the various dimensions of this initiative; on one hand, we focused on resolving long-pending grievances while on the other progressing towards the targets set for our government schemes," the CM said.

Fostering Local Talent and Investment

He added that the initiative would also recognise local talent in fields such as natural and organic farming, entrepreneurship, sports, rural tourism and education. He further said discussions were also held with industrialists to explore fresh investment opportunities while addressing issues faced by existing industries.

"We want to ensure that the state is prepared for the Amrit Kaal by promoting development across multiple sectors. I hope that their benefits will certainly be realised. We are also trying to strengthen democratic institutions by empowering elected public representatives to play a greater role at the grassroots," he said.

'Fridays in the Field' Mandate

When asked about his announcement that officials would not remain confined to offices on Fridays, the Chief Minister said the objective was to ensure direct interaction with the public and prompt resolution of their problems.

"The idea is that instead of spending time in meetings and files, the administrative machinery should be in the field interacting with people and resolving their issues. Today, no meetings are being held in Bhopal. Ministers, MLAs and public representatives are all in their respective constituencies. It will be effective in all the 55 districts across the state," Yadav said.

Long-Term Vision and Implementation

Notably, the Chief Minister said the state government adopted a long-term vision for development and public welfare, with the campaign beginning from Chhindwara. He announced that no meetings would be held in government offices on Fridays, and instead, officials would remain in the field to review the implementation of government schemes and programmes and address public grievances.

The Jan Vishwas Abhiyan, which will be conducted every Friday until January 7, 2027, aims to resolve difficulties in the delivery of public services, ensure the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible citizen, and strengthen good governance across the state.

He also urged government officials and employees to work with dedication in the service of the people.