The Supreme Court rejected TMC MP Mahua Moitra's plea for a virtual investigation appearance in a Facebook post case. She cited fear of eggs being thrown, but the court said politicians shouldn't be afraid and must cooperate with the probe.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra seeking permission to join an investigation virtually in an FIR registered over an alleged controversial Facebook post. Moitra had sought permission to appear before the Investigating Officer through video conferencing, claiming that she apprehended eggs being thrown at her if she appeared physically.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu declined the request.

'Politicians cannot be afraid': SC

During the hearing, the bench made strong oral remarks. Justice Datta observed that once a person enters politics, they cannot be afraid of facing such situations. The bench said India's freedom fighters had faced bullets in the fight for the country, while politicians today should not shy away from appearing before the investigating agency over fears of eggs being hurled at them. The Court also indicated that such apprehensions could not be a ground to avoid a physical appearance before the Investigating Officer when the investigation required her presence.

SC Upholds Calcutta High Court Order

Moitra had challenged a Calcutta High Court order directing her to cooperate with the investigation by appearing before the Investigating Officer. While granting her protection from coercive action, the High Court had also directed the State to ensure adequate security during her appearance. The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the High Court's directions and declined to grant the relief sought by Moitra. (ANI)