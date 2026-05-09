TMC's Abhishek Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities, claiming 30 lakh voters were disenfranchised in the West Bengal elections. This comes as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took oath as CM after his party secured a majority with 207 seats.

TMC Alleges Massive Poll Irregularities

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged large-scale irregularities in the recently concluded West Bengal elections, claiming that nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly removed from the electoral rolls. He said the party had faced a "difficult election" and accused several institutions, including government agencies and the Election Commission, of allegedly acting in a partisan manner. This comes just after BJP's Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal.

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In a post on X, "We have fought an extremely difficult election where nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly disenfranchised from the electoral rolls. Throughout this entire process, we witnessed what we believe was deeply partisan conduct by several government agencies as well as the Election Commission of India. Democratic institutions that are meant to function impartially appeared compromised, raising serious concerns about the fairness, credibility and transparency of the electoral process in West Bengal."

We have fought an extremely difficult election where nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly disenfranchised from the electoral rolls. Throughout this entire process, we witnessed what we believe was deeply partisan conduct by several government agencies as well as the… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 9, 2026

Concerns Over EVMs and Post-Poll Violence

He also raised concerns over the electoral process, including counting procedures and handling of EVMs. He further alleged post-poll violence and intimidation against Trinamool Congress workers and supporters, and said the party would continue to stand with them while pursuing legal and democratic remedies under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"From the counting process to allegations surrounding the handling and movement of EVMs, Mismatch of Control Units, several disturbing incidents have left millions of people questioning whether the true mandate of the people has been respected. I have already demanded the release of CCTV FOOTAGE FROM THE COUNTING CENTRES and a transparent counting of VVPAT slips so that the truth can come before the people and every doubt can be addressed openly and honestly," the post read.

"Under the guidance and leadership of Mamata Banerjee, our fight for democracy, constitutional values and the rights and dignity of the people will continue without fear and without compromise. I urge every Trinamool supporter and worker to stay strong and united during this difficult time. If anyone has been subjected to post-poll violence, intimidation, or threats, I request them to reach out and share their details with me or DM me. I will do everything within my capacity to ensure their safety and security and pursue every available legal and democratic remedy. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with every Trinamool worker and supporter in this fight to ensure that truth prevails and that both governments now work genuinely in the interests of the people of West Bengal," the post further read.

BJP Forms Government, Adhikari Takes Oath as CM

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats, a steep decline from its previous stronghold.

BJP's Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, attended the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)