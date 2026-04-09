PM Modi criticized the TMC government in West Bengal as a 'syndicate-driven' system requiring 'cut money'. He accused it of betraying the youth and failing to boost fish production, unlike BJP-ruled states like Bihar and Assam.

PM Modi Slams 'Syndicate-Driven' TMC Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Trinamool Congress regime as a "syndicate-driven" government, where any developmental work or investment cannot be carried forward without "cut money or commission." Addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister reflected on the "development" in the other BJP-ruled states, expressing confidence that same can be achieved by West Bengal if the party comes to power.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"TMC has run a syndicate-driven system, where nothing moves without cut money and commissions. But factories run on trust, not on syndicates. And this trust can only be provided by the BJP. The development seen in states governed by the BJP builds confidence that similar progress will be achieved in Bengal as well," said PM Modi.

'Double Betrayal' of Bengal's Youth

The Prime Minister further accused the TMC government of doing "double betrayal" with West Bengal's youth, adding that it cannot wash away its "sins" for the next 100 years. "What the TMC government has done with the youth of Bengal, they won't be able to wash away their sins even in the next 100 years... TMC has done double betrayal to the youth of Bengal. There are no jobs in the private sector here, and even if they are, it has been given to the infiltrators. The government vacancies are being looted by TMC ministers," he said.

Bengal's Failure in Fish Production

PM Modi further highlighted West Bengal's failure to become "self-reliant" in fish production despite the high demand in the state. He noted that the TMC government has not been able to meet the fish demand of West Bengal, calling it a glaring example of the TMC's misguided policies. "Another immense opportunity in West Bengal lies in fish farming--in fisheries and seafood... Despite the immense demand for fish here in Bengal, the state remains far from self-reliant in fish production. Even today, Bengal is compelled to import fish from other states to meet its domestic requirements. Even after fifteen years in power, the TMC has failed to provide you with even something as basic as fish; that, too, must be sourced from outside the state. This stands as a glaring example of the TMC's misguided policies. Over the last eleven years, India's overall fish production has doubled. India's seafood exports have doubled. Yet, here in Bengal--solely due to the TMC government--what was successfully achieved across the rest of the country failed to materialise," said the Prime Minister.

Success in BJP-Ruled States

He further highlighted the growth in fish production in NDA ruled Bihar and Assam, adding that it's a significant achievement of PM Matsya Sampada Scheme. He further claimed that the TMC finds the scheme "distasteful", due to the prefix "PM" attached to the name. "Wherever the BJP or NDA is in power, fish production is witnessing rapid growth. Even your neighbour, Bihar, once had to import fish from other states. However, thanks to the policies of the BJP government, fish production in Bihar has nearly doubled. Today, Bihar no longer imports fish; it has become strong enough to export its own catch. Bihar has now begun supplying fish to other states. Just ten years ago, Assam, too, used to import fish from other states," PM Modi said.

He added, "Yet, over the past decade, fish production there has also doubled--it has grown twofold. Today, Assam not only meets its own domestic demand for fish but also exports it to other states. The significant surge in the country's fish and shrimp production owes much to the pivotal role played by the PM Matsya Sampada Scheme. However, because this scheme bears the prefix "PM," the arrogant TMC finds it distasteful. In doing so, they are effectively insulting the Constitution of India. Consequently, a scheme designed specifically for the welfare of fishermen is not being implemented effectively." (ANI)