Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized Sanjay Raut's remarks on regional parties merging with Congress. Fadnavis called Congress a 'sinking ship' and said savvy regional leaders would not join it, dismissing any political impact of such a merger.

Fadnavis Calls Congress a 'Sinking Ship'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reacted on speculation about smaller political parties merging with the Congress, saying leaders of regional parties are politically experienced and would not align themselves with what he described as a "sinking ship."

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Fadnavis Questions Raut's Role

Responding to Raut's remarks, Fadnavis questioned his role in discussions concerning the Congress and other regional parties. "The person who is talking the most about the merger of other smaller parties with the Congress Party is someone who has nothing to do with the Congress or with those other smaller parties," Fadnavis said on in his X post. Using a Hindi expression to criticise Raut's comments, the Chief Minister said, "This person is like Abdullah Diwana at someone else's wedding."

Raut had suggested that smaller regional parties, including the TMC, NCP, SP and others, should consider merging with the Congress. Fadnavis's remarks came in response to those suggestions, with the Maharashtra Chief Minister maintaining that the leadership of regional parties was capable of independently assessing its political future and deciding its course of action.

'Regional Parties Are Politically Savvy'

"As far as the merger is concerned, I would simply say that the leadership of all these regional parties is politically savvy and will not jump aboard a sinking ship, because the Congress is a sinking ship," he said.

According to Fadnavis, leaders of regional parties possess sufficient political experience to evaluate the implications of any alliance or merger and would take decisions keeping their own political interests in mind.

'No Political Loss for Us'

The Maharashtra Chief Minister maintained that the Congress was not in a position to attract regional parties into a merger arrangement and dismissed the possibility that such a move would significantly alter the political landscape. He further asserted that even if such a merger were to take place, it would not adversely affect his party or alliance politically. "Even if this merger happens, we will not suffer any loss because it will give us more political space," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis's remarks came amid discussion over Raut's proposal regarding the future of opposition parties and the possibility of regional outfits joining the Congress. The Maharashtra Chief Minister, however, remained dismissive of such a possibility and argued that leaders of regional parties would take decisions based on their own political calculations rather than external suggestions.