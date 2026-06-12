An Indian content creator has gone viral after sharing his journey from being unemployed after graduation to buying a million-dollar home in Australia more than a decade later.

An Indian content creator has gone viral for sharing his remarkable rise from an unemployed graduate struggling with self-doubt to the owner of a million-dollar home in Australia. In a viral video, Deven mapped out the defining moments of his life, revealing the hardships, financial setbacks and relentless determination that shaped his journey over more than a decade.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After graduating in 2011, Deven spent an entire year without a job. Although his parents supported him through the difficult phase, he admitted that relying on them left him burdened with guilt and uncertainty about his future.

He moved to Australia in 2012 to pursue a master's degree. But financial pressures mounted quickly, and Deven decided he did not want to continue depending on his family for money.

Between 2012 and 2014, he juggled multiple odd jobs to survive while studying. He worked at a car wash, earning just $90 for a gruelling nine-hour shift without a lunch break. He also took up roles as a cleaner and kitchen hand, balancing demanding work schedules alongside his academic commitments.

Even after earning his master's degree in 2014, success did not arrive overnight. Deven continued battling career uncertainty through 2015, struggling to secure a stable and well-paying role. His breakthrough finally came in 2016 when he landed what he described as his dream job.

From 2017 to 2022, Deven steadily climbed the professional ladder, earning multiple promotions while continuing to build his financial future.

The rewards of years of persistence began to materialise. In 2023, he purchased his dream car and expanded his portfolio with multiple investment properties. Then, in 2024, he achieved one of his biggest goals yet, buying a million-dollar house in Australia.

"Your story isn't over. Sometimes, it's just on a different timeline," he said.

His video resonated widely with viewers, many of whom applauded his resilience and refusal to give up despite years of struggle.