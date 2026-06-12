The Rouse Avenue court adjourned the interim bail plea of Yash Yadav, accused in a NEET paper leak, calling it 'premature' as he hasn't received his exam admit card. The hearing for his plea to attend the exam and a wedding is set for June 16.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the interim bail plea of Yash Yadav, calling it premature. The court noted that the applicant Yash Yadav has not yet been issued an admit card for the NEET UG Exam scheduled for June 21.

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He is seeking interim bail to appear in the NEET UG Exam. Vacation Judge Gaurav Rao adjourned the hearing and listed the matter on June 16.

Yash Yadav is seeking 15 days' interim bail to appear in the NEET UG Paper on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding.

Earlier, the court allowed the application of Yash Yadav for permission to have books for preparation for the NEET UG Exam. The court on June 2 allowed the application of Yash Yadav seeking permission to have the books to study for the NEET UG Exam. The exam is on June 21.

Advocates Ambika appeared for Yash Yadav. Earlier, it was submitted that he requires books for the preparation of the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21. Advocate Ambika Yadav had submitted that he had also appeared in the NEET UG Exam on May 3.

During the hearing, the court had asked the counsel whether she had confirmed that he would be allowed by the NTA to appear in the exam as he is an accused in this case. Has he been issued the admission card?

NEET Paper Leak Allegations

It was submitted that an FIR has been registered on May 12 on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, to Dinesh Biwal.

Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh.

During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar.

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

Other Arrests in the Case

In this case, the CBI has also arrested Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr. Manoj Shirure and Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah. All these accused persons are in judicial custody after CBI interrogation. (ANI)