Tamil Nadu officials reviewed preparations for the Thirukarthigai Deepam Festival in Tiruvannamalai. Key updates include free online entry passes, enhanced security, and accessibility provisions for devotees attending the November 24 event.

Tiruvannamalai Gears Up For Thirukarthigai Deepam Festival Preparations

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): A review meeting on the preparations for the upcoming Thirukarthigai Deepam Festival in Tiruvannamalai was held at the District Collectorate conference hall under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Ramesh, in the presence of District Collector Vandana Garg.

The meeting attended by officials from various government departments, reviewed the arrangements being made for the convenience, basic amenities and security of devotees expected to visit Tiruvannamalai for the grand Deepam festival. Following the meeting, Minister Ramesh told reporters that several rounds of review meetings had already been conducted to monitor the preparations for the Thirukarthigai Deepam Festival, scheduled to be held on November 24 in Tiruvannamalai. He stated that nearly 80 per cent of the preparatory works had been completed and that the remaining 20 per cent would be completed by November 21.

The Minister said that, unlike previous years when devotees were charged Rs. 500 and Rs. 600 for entry passes for the Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam, arrangements had been made for the first time to provide passes completely free of cost through online registration for both local and outstation devotees. He added that 3,000 entry passes had been earmarked for Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam, with devotees being provided the facility to register through the official website of the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple.

Referring to the technical issue that occurred shortly after online registration commenced, the Minister said that the temple website's server had temporarily crashed due to a large number of devotees attempting to book passes simultaneously. However, the issue was promptly rectified, and online registrations were now proceeding smoothly. He further stated that arrangements had been made to issue between 7,500 and 8,000 entry passes this year.

Of these, approximately 35 to 40 per cent would be made available to the general public, while the remaining passes would be allocated to donors, judges, government officials, VIPs and other designated categories. He also mentioned that former ministers and MLAs had been seeking entry passes. The Minister emphasised that the online pass system had been introduced primarily to ensure that local residents get an opportunity to enter the temple and have darshan without facing difficulties.

He said that special importance had been given to facilitating temple access for local devotees, unlike in previous years. He also stated that arrangements had been made to enable devotees to enter the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple and witness the Maha Deepam. This year, areas from which the Deepam atop the sacred Annamalai Hill cannot be viewed have been identified. Devotees would not be permitted in such locations and would instead be allowed only in designated areas offering a clear view of the Deepam.

The Minister added that restrictions on access to the hill had been imposed solely with the safety of everyone in mind, including visiting devotees, residents and VIPs. He further informed that trustees would be appointed to the respective temples after all the preparatory work had been completed. Special arrangements have also been made for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and pregnant women visiting the temple. In addition, adequate facilities have been arranged along the Girivalam (circumambulation) path. Medical camps, police assistance centres and 'May I Help You' booths will be established at intervals of every 500 metres to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

All essential facilities are being kept ready. The Minister appealed to the public and all stakeholders to extend their cooperation and support to ensure that this year's Thirukarthigai Deepam Festival is conducted successfully.