A fire caused by a suspected short circuit broke out at an under-construction catering stall at Jabalpur railway station. Station staff extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes, resulting in only minor structural damage and no injuries.

Fire Breaks Out at Under Construction Stall in Jabalpur Railway Station

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at an under-construction catering stall on Platform Number 1 of Jabalpur railway station on Wednesday evening, prompting the station staff to act swiftly and bring the fire under control, an official said. The blaze was controlled within 10 minutes and the stall was damaged in the incident, while the extent of it was yet to be assessed.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Shashank Gupta said that prima facie, it appeared to be short circuit causing the fire though an investigation was underway to find the exact reason behind the incident. “Around 3:45 pm, a fire broke out at a catering stall currently under construction on Platform 1 of Jabalpur railway station. Station staff acted promptly and managed to extinguish the fire within ten minutes. The stall itself was damaged in the incident. There was no inflammable material in the stall and it contained only packaged food items such as biscuits and chips,” Gupta said. He further explained that partial unloading work was underway at the rear of the stall when the fire broke out, resulting in some damage to the area and the exact extent of the damage would be assessed. “A preliminary investigation is underway, but based on initial observations, it appears to have been caused by a short circuit,” Senior DCM Gupta added.