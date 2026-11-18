The Nagaland State Lottery declared the Dear Dream Wednesday results for its 8 PM draw, featuring a Rs 1 Crore grand prize. Ticket holders of the Rs 6 draw can check official PDF lists and submit claim documents within 30 days.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries has officially declared the results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dream Wednesday draw today at 8 PM, revealing the winning ticket numbers for the bumper Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize.

Held every Wednesday evening under state supervision in Kohima, the Dear Dream draw forms part of Nagaland's daily night lottery series. Each ticket costs Rs 6. The affordable price allows players in eligible legal lottery states to take part.

Weekly Schedule and Night Draw Series

The Wednesday evening event is a central highlight of the state's daily lottery calendar. Organised directly under the oversight of government officials in Kohima, the Dear Dream draw provides structured gaming options across participating regions where lotteries are legally permitted. The nominal ticket price of Rs 6 encourages broad participation while maintaining strict compliance with state regulations.

How to Verify Results and Submit Claims

30 days. That is the official deadline for ticket holders to turn in winning claims. Participants can verify their numbers using official PDF result sheets published on the official state portal, the State Government Gazette, or aggregate platforms like Lottery Sambad.

Claim Formalities and Verification Process

Submitting complete documentation within the mandatory 30-day window ensures smooth processing by state authorities. Validated claims undergo official verification in Kohima before final prize amounts, after applicable tax deductions, are credited to the winner's designated bank account.