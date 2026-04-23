Tiruppur District Collector Manish S. Narnaware voted and urged citizens to participate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, highlighting Pink and Green polling stations, accessibility for PwD, and special encouragement for first-time voters.

Tiruppur District Collector Manish S. Narnaware on Thursday visited a polling station and cast his vote, while also appealing to citizens to actively participate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Collector highlighted various initiatives taken to ensure smooth and inclusive voting across the district. These include the setting up of eight "Pink Polling Stations" staffed entirely by women officials and "Green Polling Stations" aimed at promoting eco-friendly practices. He also noted that accessibility arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including wheelchair facilities, volunteers for assistance, and transport support for voters with disabilities.

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Officials Urge Maximum Voter Turnout

Speaking about voter participation, Manish encouraged first-time voters to come forward and take part in the democratic process. He described voting as a "very good experience" and added that some polling stations are offering small gifts and sweets to new voters to encourage participation. "We are also promoting that first-time voters should come forward, they should put their message on social media so that they can also propagate the message of voting, and we can encourage more voters," Manish said.

Meanwhile, in Sivagangai district, District Collector and District Election Officer K. Porkodi also cast her vote along with her family at the Government Higher Secondary School in Maruthupandiyan Nagar. She also appealed for a 100 per cent voter turnout in the district.

Election Overview

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)