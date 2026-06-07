Domestic LPG prices rose by Rs 29 per cylinder, sparking calls for government action from residents in Assam and Delhi. Housewives and vendors express hardship, citing the strain on budgets, while the government points to the West Asia crisis.

As Domestic LPG prices increased by Rs 29 per cylinder from Sunday amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, residents in Assam's Guwahati and in the national capital Delhi urged the government to take action.

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Residents Express Hardship Over Price Hike

Jyotika Bora, a housewife, called on authorities to address the steep price hike, which she said is causing immense problems for households. Speaking to ANI, Bora highlighted the challenges faced by housewives on a monthly basis. She said, "We are given a limited budget by our husbands to manage household expenses, which include children's tuition fees, groceries, and other daily needs, including the cost of cooking gas." She further added, "The rising cylinder prices are creating immense difficulties for families like ours. Earlier, a cylinder cost ₹913; now it has increased by ₹29, amounting to ₹942. The problem is not limited to cooking gas--prices of dal, rice, and petrol are also going up. I request the government to intervene and provide some relief to common households."

Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder from Sunday amid the rise in cost due to the West Asia crisis. Residents from Delhi also expressed concern over the rising costs of fuel, including LPG, CNG, petrol, and diesel, questioning the government's justification that global conflicts are the main reason for the increase. "This is not helpful to us. Prices should decrease so that the common man can afford them. I can bear it, but not everyone can," said one resident.

Another resident added, "The ₹29 hike may seem small to some, but street food vendors depend heavily on LPG cylinders. This also encourages black market activity and affects daily expenses and overall living conditions. Stability has been destroyed." He added, "Since the start of the international conflict, stability has been lost both nationally and internationally. If our neighbouring countries go to war, it will directly impact us. I urge again that rates be reduced because not everyone can afford them. CNG prices have also risen, and most people in Delhi rely on it. The government needs to take urgent action to address this situation."

Ministry Defends LPG Price Increase

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Sunday that the Indian household continues to buy cooking gas much cheaper than the household in any neighbouring country, and far below the price paid in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada.

The Ministry noted that a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over Rs 1,600. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the prices of petroleum products in India are linked to the corresponding prices in the international market. (ANI)