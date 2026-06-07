Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay is set to visit Delhi for the NITI Aayog meeting and may meet Amit Shah. Meanwhile, the state government has signed an MoU with the Centre to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 for improved water supply.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to travel to Delhi to take part in the NITI Aayog meeting slated to take place on June 11. This will be his second visit to the national capital as Chief Minister. Vijay is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Congress party. During his first visit to the national capital as Chief Minister, Vijay had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TN Govt Signs MoU for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Government to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 (Uyir Neer Iyakkam) across the state. The agreement was signed via video conferencing in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil. Senior officials from both the State and Union Governments participated in the virtual signing ceremony.

According to an official release, the agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening drinking water infrastructure and ensuring sustainable access to safe and adequate drinking water for households across Tamil Nadu. The newly launched Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 aims to further enhance existing water supply systems, improve service delivery, and support long-term water security through highly coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State.

Alignment with CM's Blueprint

The push for upgraded water systems aligns directly with Chief Minister Vijay's administrative blueprint, the release said. In his first speech after taking charge, the Chief Minister had explicitly vowed to direct the state's full attention toward upgrading basic amenities, with a specific focus on essential civic infrastructure. (ANI)