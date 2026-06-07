Pune City Police detained 156 people after raiding an unauthorised party in Tulapur. They recovered three grams of ganja, hookah pots, and liquor stock worth Rs 9.22 lakh. The total value of seized material is estimated at Rs 85 lakh.

Pune City Police's crime branch have recovered approximately three grams of ganja and detained 156 people during a raid on an alleged unauthorised party being held in the Tulapur area under the jurisdiction of Lonikand Police Station in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

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Acting on specific information, a police team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables raided the venue at around 2:30 am on June 7.

According to police, 107 men and 49 women were present at the event. Among them, three individuals were found to be below the legal drinking age of 21 years.

Police said the liquor permit issued for the event was valid only until 11:30 pm on June 6, but the gathering continued beyond the permitted time.

During the operation, police also seized three hookah pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours. Liquor stock worth approximately Rs 9.22 lakh was found at the venue.

Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment have been identified as the principal organisers of the event, police said.

The total value of the seized material has been estimated at around Rs 85 lakh. Further legal action is being taken in the matter, officials added.

Crackdown on Illicit Liquor

Earlier, in a separate incident on June 1, Pune Rural Police suspended after their alleged connection with Radheshyam Prajapati, an accused involved in the manufacture of illicit country liquor in Uruli Kanchan.

The action was taken by Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill.

The move follows a serious incident in which atleast 15 people reportedly lost their lives after consuming poisonous illicit liquor in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction over the past few days.

In the wake of these deaths, the police administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor operations.

Cases related to the incident have been registered with both the Pune City Police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerates. (ANI)