Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari visited the Tirumala temple during the Kaishika Dwadashi festival. The celebrations featured the rare, once-a-year procession of Lord Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, taken out before sunrise to bless devotees.

Telangana Minister Visits Tirumala Temple

Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari conducted darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday. TTD officials welcomed the minister and made special arrangements for the darshan. At the Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings, and TTD officials presented the temple's teertha prasadams to the minister.

Kaishika Dwadashi Celebrated at Tirumala

Today marks the auspicious occasion of Kaishika Dwadashi and the the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam was conducted with great elegance at the temple.

Rare Procession of Ugra Srinivasa Murthy

Between 4:30 am and 5:30 am, Lord Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, accompanied by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, graciously bestowed blessings upon devotees during a procession along the temple streets (mada veedhis).

In light of the gentle rain, the Lord provided darshan to the assembled devotees within the Ghatatopam mandapam.

Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, also known as Venkatathurai Varu or Snapana Beram, is taken out in procession along with Sridevi and Bhudevi only once a year on Kaishika Dwadashi before sunrise.

After the procession, the deities were brought back to the Bangaru Vakili (Golden Entrance), and the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam was performed as per tradition, accompanied by the recitation of the Kaishika Purana. This special celebration is held only once a year.

Among the five berams (forms of the Lord), Ugra Srinivasa Murthy remains inside the sanctum throughout the year and comes out only on this day to bless devotees during the procession.

Later, temple priests perform the Asthanam by presenting the temple accounts to the Lord.

Legend of Kaishika Dwadashi

'Kaisika Dwadasi' is considered one of the most important annual festivals celebrated with religious fervour.

According to the temple's legend sourced from the templ's website, Nambaduvan, a devoted follower of Lord Maha Vishnu from a marginalised community, encounters a demon (who is actually a Brahmin cursed to become a demon) that threatens to take his life. The devotee, convinced of his impending fate, believes that since he is on his way to offer prayers to the Lord, he will undoubtedly become the demon's prey upon his return from worship. After singing a keerthan in Kaisika Raaga as part of his prayers, he returns to surrender himself as sustenance for the demon.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, recognising the devotee's sincerity, the demon spares him and reverts to his original form, freeing himself from the curse. Meanwhile, the devoted worshipper achieves salvation. This event is commemorated as 'Kaisika Dwadasi' in honour of the keerthan performed by the devotee in Kaisika Raaga. (ANI)