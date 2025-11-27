Congress leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, met to review the party's dismal performance in the Bihar polls, where it won just 6 of 60 seats. The review follows a landslide victory for the NDA in the state.

Congress Reviews Bihar Poll Defeat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday held a meeting at the party's headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' in the national capital to review the reasons for the party's defeat in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections.

NDA's Landslide Victory

Congress won six of the 60 seats it contested in the Bihar elections with a conversion rate less than 10 per cent, which turned out to be a setback for the party that fought was part of the Mahagathbandhan. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the largest opposition party in the alliance, also performed poorly in recent elections, winning only 25 seats out of 143 constituencies. The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan secured only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

NDA Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Mahagathbandhan and Other Parties' Tally

Other than RJD and Congress, the other Mahagathbandhan parties including Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] won two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Historic Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent).