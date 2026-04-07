DMK candidate KN Nehru campaigned in Tiruchirappalli, highlighting ₹2,000 crore in development works for Edamalaipatti Pudur. He cited upgraded roads, flood risk reduction from a renovated lake, a new IT park, and an upgraded school.

DMK candidate from the Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency and party Principal Secretary KN Nehru expressed pride over the large-scale development works carried out in Edamalaipatti Pudur area, stating that projects worth ₹2,000 crore have been implemented in the locality.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per an official release, during his campaign, Nehru visited areas under Ward 57 of the Tiruchirappalli Corporation, including Kaliamman Koil Street, Government Colony, MGR Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Kathir Graff Colony, Anthonyar Koil Street and Nallathanni Keni Street, where he went door-to-door seeking votes for the Rising Sun symbol. He received a warm welcome from residents, who greeted him with garlands and performed aarti. Many locals interacted with him, expressing confidence that the DMK would return to power.

Nehru Details Development Works

Addressing the public, Nehru said Edamalaipatti Pudur has witnessed rapid development with projects worth ₹2,000 crore executed to upgrade the area on par with Thillai Nagar and Big Bazaar Street. He noted that all roads have been converted into quality cement roads.

Infrastructure and Flood Prevention

He further stated that the 100-acre Kollankulam has been renovated at a cost of ₹40 crore, significantly reducing flood risks in the area. A new 40-foot-wide road is being developed along the Koraiyar riverbank from Kudamurutti to the Kalaignar Bus Terminus.

Urban Amenities and Employment

He also highlighted the development of a modern Pudur market, the establishment of an IT park to boost employment, and the issuance of pattas to residents living in the area for 30 to 40 years.

Social Welfare Initiatives

Additionally, drinking water facilities have been provided at subsidised rates to over 1,000 households, and a Corporation school has been upgraded to the Higher Secondary level with new buildings constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore. He appealed to the public to support the Rising Sun symbol to ensure continued development and to enable the Chief Minister to return to office.

The Mayor, District Deputy Secretary Muthuselvam, former MLA, and party functionaries and alliance cadres were present during the campaign.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.