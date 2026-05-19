The NGT seeks a response from Uttarakhand's top forest official on deputing staff for census duty during the peak forest fire season. An Amicus Curiae flagged the move, citing a Supreme Court order against diverting forest personnel for such tasks.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), Uttarakhand, regarding the deputation of forest officials for census duty during the ongoing forest fire season in the State.

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The issue was raised before the Tribunal by Amicus Curiae Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal during the hearing of a matter concerning forest protection and environmental damage in Uttarakhand. The matter was heard by the Principal Bench of the NGT comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, Dr. A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member, and Dr. Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, in Application titled Deepika Khari vs Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change & Ors. on May 13, 2026.

The original application pertains to allegations regarding the burning of dry leaves by forest officials in the Badkot Forest Range on the Rishikesh Dehradun road, allegedly causing environmental damage. The Tribunal had earlier directed the Divisional Forest Officer, Dehradun, to examine the grievances, verify facts, and take remedial action in accordance with law.

Amicus Curiae Cites Supreme Court Order

During the latest hearing, Amicus Curiae Gaurav Kumar Bansal placed before the Tribunal copies of orders dated March 25, 2026, issued by the PCCF (HoFF), Dehradun, through which forest officials were deputed for census-related work.

Adv Bansal referred to the Supreme Court's order dated May 15, 2024, passed in Civil Appeal No. 1249 of 2019 concerning protection of forests, environment, ecology, wildlife and prevention of forest fires in Uttarakhand. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed that forest staff and forest vehicles should not be requisitioned for election purposes or for other activities such as the Char Dham Yatra.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the Amicus Curiae submitted that forest officials should not be diverted for census work, particularly during the ongoing summer season when the State faces a heightened risk of forest fires.

NGT Seeks Response, Schedules Next Hearing

Taking note of the submissions, the Tribunal directed PCCF (HoFF), Dehradun, to file a response regarding the deputation orders dated March 25, 2026, in the context of the Supreme Court's directions.

The NGT has now listed the matter on May 26, 2026, specifically to consider the issue raised by the learned Amicus Curiae regarding the deputation of forest officials for census duty, while the matter on other issues will be taken up separately on July 8, 2026. (ANI)