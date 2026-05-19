J&K Police filed an FIR over an alleged religious conversion in Kupwara. UP Police also registered a case after a father claimed his 17-year-old son, who went to Kupwara to learn barbering, was illegally converted to Islam by a salon owner.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) into an alleged case of religious conversion reported within the frontier district of Kupwara. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, while cautioning the general public against spreading unverified reports or disturbing communal harmony. "A case relating to alleged religious conversion has been reported in Kupwara. Cognisance of the matter has been taken, and an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered under FIR no. 133/2026. An investigation has been set into motion. People are requested not to pay heed to rumours or circulate unverified information," the JK Police said.

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Complaint Filed in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a criminal case against a local salon owner after a resident of Bahadarpur village filed a complaint alleging that his 17-year-old minor son was illegally converted to Islam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara under the pretext of learning the barber trade.

Speaking about the incident, Circle Officer (CO) Sangram Singh said the complaint was filed today at the Kotwali Nagar PS and that the alleged conversion took place in Kupwara city of Jammu and Kashmir. "Today, an application was submitted at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station by Krishna Kumar, a resident of Bahadarpur village, stating that a few years ago, his son Vishal had gone to Kupwara, Kashmir, to learn the barber's trade alongside Waseem, a resident of Kazipada. He has now learned that his son has undergone a religious conversion. Acting immediately upon this information, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law," CO Singh said.

Father's Account

Detailing the background of the incident, the complainant and the victim's father, Krishna Kumar, stated that the family had trusted the accused due to a long-standing professional association, leaving them with no initial reason to suspect any ulterior motives. "My son is a minor. The boy Waseem, son of Liyaqat from the Kajiwala family, had taken my son away from home to teach him the salon trade. Over the past three to four years, he visited our home periodically, at intervals of six to eight months. During this time, he also gave us money. We never had any reason to doubt that he would take such a drastic step," Kumar said.

According to the family, the matter came to light unexpectedly through social media last week, prompting them to approach senior administrative and police authorities for immediate legal intervention. "We became aware of this situation on the 15th. On the 15th, he sent a video via Instagram stating that he had adopted the Islamic faith. Yesterday, we lodged a formal report with the Superintendent of Police... My son is 17 years and 4 months old," the father added, as a comprehensive police investigation remains underway. (ANI)