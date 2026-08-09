Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized that the Tiranga Yatra is significant for preserving the memories of India's freedom struggle and inspiring the younger generation by reminding them of the nation's glorious past.

Significance of Tiranga Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday highlighted the significance of the Tiranga Yatra, saying such programmes help preserve the memories of India's freedom struggle and inspire the younger generation.

Speaking to ANI during the Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, Maurya said the occasion serves as a reminder of India's glorious past and the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence. "This day reminds us of our glorious past and keeps those memories alive for the younger generation. Today's youth must remember how India fought for its independence," Maurya said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Brij Lal said the Tiranga campaign has been taken to every household since the BJP government came to power, adding that he had also arranged for the distribution of 1,000 national flags in his village. "This programme has been organised since the BJP government came to power, taking the Tiranga campaign to every household. I have also arranged for 1,000 national flags to be distributed in my village. This Tiranga programme is a celebration of our freedom and independence," Brij Lal said.

The Tiranga Yatra witnessed participation from citizens and party supporters who carried the national flag and joined the march through Lucknow.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a Government of India initiative that encourages citizens to hoist the national flag, the Tricolour, at their homes and express their pride and respect for the nation.

The campaign was launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle.

It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence. The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history.

(ANI)