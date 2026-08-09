Amid intense protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, a doctors' team confirmed fasting students are stable despite weight loss and refusing hospitalization. The protestors demand a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities.

Doctors Monitor Health of Fasting Protestors

As the intense protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants continue at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, a doctors team inspected the health of protestors on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Dr. AP Sinha assured that the fasting students have declined hospitalisation despite experiencing a drop in body weight. However, they remain alert, stable, and fine for now. "Their weights have dropped. But they are alert. Right now, they are stable and doing well. Their vitals are fine. If their health dwindles, we will take them to a hospital. However, a normal patient should be admitted to a hospital if they were in the same condition as these people are in right now. But they don't want to go just yet. So we are providing them all the treatment right here," Dr. Sinha said.

A medical team from Sadar Hospital visited the site to inspect the health conditions of the students staging an indefinite hunger strike and monitor the demonstrators' medical condition.

BJP Slams State Government

Earlier today, BJP MLA and former Jharkhand Education Minister Neera Yadav criticised the ruling dispensation for failing to address the core grievances of job seekers, demanding that the State government should directly announce that justice will be given to the students. "This government is only busy dividing the children and misleading them. They should be ashamed that they are dividing the children into groups. You could have ordered a CBI investigation, initiated an ED investigation, and taken strict action against the guilty. The rate at which jobs are being sold is even fixed, so what bigger proof do you need than this? Why are the students being confused? You should directly announce that justice will be given to the students," she said.

Protestors Demand CBI Probe, Transparency

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. The students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved", disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards. (ANI)