Baramulla Police attached land worth Rs 69.8 lakh belonging to an accused in a UAPA case, as per an NIA Court order. An arrest warrant for another accused was also obtained. Separately, CIK conducted raids and seized digital devices in Anantnag.

Property Attached, Warrant Issued in UAPA Case

Continuing its sustained efforts against elements involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, Baramulla Police on Sunday secured an attachment order from the NIA Court, Sopore, in connection with a case registered at Police Station Chandoosa under Sections 2/3 Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005 (EIMCO) Act, Sections 120-B and 121 under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 13 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

According to a press release issued by the police, the attachment order pertains to land measuring 12 Kanal 01 Marla and 73 Sq Ft belonging to accused Parvaiz Ahmad Famda, son of Yaar Mohammad Famda, resident of Kawhar Bala, Chandoosa. The property has been valued at Rs 69,82,550 (Rupees Sixty-Nine Lakh Eighty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Fifty only), and the requisite valuation certificate has also been obtained. In a related development in the same case, Baramulla Police also obtained an Arrest Warrant from the NIA Court, Sopore, against another accused, namely Abdul Rashid Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, resident of Rajpora, Chandoosa. The action reflects Baramulla Police's continued commitment to pursuing individuals involved in unlawful activities and ensuring that legal proceedings are taken to their logical conclusion in accordance with law.

CIK Conducts Raids Across Kashmir

Earlier on Saturday, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted simultaneous search operations at multiple locations across Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

During one of the searches at a residential house in Hiller Shahabad area of Anantnag, a CIK team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Farooq Ahmad seized two digital devices. As per the officials, the seizure was made in connection with FIR No. 03/2023 registered at Police Station CIK Kashmir under Sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The seized material will be sent for detailed forensic examination for further investigation. (ANI)