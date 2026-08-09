Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini declared an end to the 'parchi-kharchi' system, emphasizing merit-based employment. At the Narnaul Half Marathon, he promoted the 'Drug-Free Haryana' initiative and warned of strict action against drug traders.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday asserted that the state is making significant strides in providing employment and education based on merit, effectively ending the era of "parchi" (recommendations) and "kharchi" (bribes).

Speaking to ANI after flagging off the Narnaul Half Marathon, the Chief Minister hailed the state's growth. "Whether it concerns our soldiers ensuring national security, our young athletes winning gold medals, or our youth excelling in the industrial and startup sectors, Haryana is constantly moving forward. Be it in education or in the provision of employment achieved without the need for 'parchi' or 'kharchi', Haryana is making strides," CM Saini said.

'Drug-Free Haryana' Campaign

The marathon, organised under the 'Haryana Uday Abhiyan' with the theme "Har Ghar Tiranga" and "Drug-Free Haryana," saw participation from thousands of young people. The Chief Minister stated that the initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to safeguard the younger generation from substance abuse.

"It is a matter of great pride for me today, aligning with the vision of our Prime Minister Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, who emphasise that our youth must be saved from the scourge of drugs that we are working towards a drug-free Haryana. The Prime Minister has pledged to build a 'Viksit Bharat'; this goal will be realised when our youth are free from drugs, thereby paving the way for the development of both Haryana and the nation. As part of this ongoing initiative, a 'Drug-Free Haryana' marathon has been organised here in Narnaul today. The campaign was launched in Yamunanagar, and here in Narnaul, you can see that hundreds of thousands of young people have participated in this marathon," he added.

Stern Warning to Drug Traffickers

Saini also issued a stern warning to those involved in the drug trade, noting that the state is using all means to dismantle their networks. "Our police are taking continuous and strict action against the hardcore individuals involved in spreading the drug menace; penalties and fines are being imposed on them, and their properties are being demolished," he warned.

Youth's Confidence in Leadership

The Chief Minister further remarked that the youth of Haryana deeply appreciate the developmental work being carried out under the Prime Minister's leadership. "The confidence of the youth has grown. They appreciate the work being done under the leadership of respected Modi ji. You can see the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an initiative the Prime Minister spoke of during Amrit Kaal, transforming from mere words into a massive public movement," Saini said. (ANI)